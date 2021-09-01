RubberDucks Hope to Find Tim and Alyssa, Offering Fans a T-Shirt Giveaway September 15

(AKRON, OHIO) - A shocking scoreboard breakup that has become the center of a controversial mystery in media and online will be the center of a promotional night at Canal Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Following a video board message during the Akron RubberDucks' "Ohio Amish Country Fan Shout-Outs" on Thursday, Aug. 19, that read, "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. -Tim," worldwide media buzzed about who and why this apparent breakup happened at Canal Park.

Now, the RubberDucks have planned "Tim and Alyssa Night" for Wednesday, Sept. 15, when fans can choose their side and receive a free #TeamAlyssa or #TeamTim T-shirt. The RubberDucks will give away 500 of each T-shirt, and the one whose T-shirts run out first will be declared the "fan-voted winner". Gates open at 5:35 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. game. T-shirt giveaways at Canal Park are presented by Danbury Senior Living, First National Bank, WQMX 94.9FM and 1590 WAKR.

The RubberDucks also hope to invite "Alyssa" and "Tim" back to Canal Park that night. Understanding they may come separately, the team is offering anyone named Tim or Alyssa - who presents an ID at the box office - a game ticket for $5, the same amount that "Tim" paid for the Aug. 19 video board breakup announcement.

The Sept. 15 game is also presented by Johnny Lóte's Latin Street Corn to open National Hispanic Heritage Month. It is also a White Claw Wednesday and a Wellness Wednesday presented By Summa Health and 640 WHLO.

