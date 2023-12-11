Tomas Suchanek Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls goaltender Tomas Suchanek has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 10, 2023.

Suchanek helped the Gulls earn three consecutive road wins last week, stopping 74-of-77 total shots faced (3-0-0, 1.00 goals against average, .961 save percentage).

On Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Suchanek made 32 saves in San Diego's 5-2 win over the Admirals. On Friday, he became the youngest Gulls goaltender (20 years, seven months, eight days) to post a shutout as he turned aside 21 shots in a 7-0 victory at Rockford. Finally, Suchanek made 21 saves in a 5-1 win over the IceHogs on Saturday, extending his shutout streak to 118 minutes, 55 seconds before allowing a third-period goal, the longest shutout streak by a Gulls rookie goaltender.

Since making his AHL debut on Nov. 25, Suchanek has a record of 4-0-1 with a 1.99 GAA and a .926 SV% in five starts for the Gulls. The 20-year-old native of Prerov, Czechia, attended training camp with the Anaheim Ducks this fall and signed an AHL contract with San Diego on Oct. 10, 2023. A Second Team All-Star playing for Tri-City in the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, Suchanek also won a silver medal with Czechia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and was voted to the tournament all-star team.

