Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Third Annual Lucky Launch to Benefit Local Charities

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's third annual Lucky Launch, our version of the teddy bear toss, on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The Silver Knights will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT that evening. Lucky Launch is presented by Yes! AC.

Before the game, fans who arrive early will have the opportunity to meet the Grinch, take a photo with our 360 cam, and participate in interactive games and activities. $2 hot chocolate and $3 beer will be available for purchase on the Bell Solar Tiltyard. Pregame activations will start at 5 p.m. PT.

Once inside, fans and their families can meet Santa from 5:45 - 7:45 p.m. PT on the concourse.

Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice when the Silver Knights score their first goal. There is no limit to the number of stuffed animals fans can bring, and all donations will be distributed to local charities including the Henderson Equality Center, Molly Bears, Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, The Children's Cabinet, and local hospitals. In 2022, the Silver Knights collected a team record of 5,646 stuffed animals during Lucky Launch. Help us beat that record this year!

Silver Knights players will wear Lucky Launch themed jerseys during the game. These jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the HSK Foundation. To participate in the auction, fans can visit LuckyLaunch.givesmart.com or text "LuckyLaunch" to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT that evening.

Fans who purchase Lucky Launch tickets through this link will receive one free teddy bear to toss on the ice. Tickets start at just $35.

