Reign to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday
December 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign will host the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 16 at Toyota Arena during their game against the Colorado Eagles. During the game, which is presented by The Accident Network Law Group, fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals for donation to Toys For Tots, Twentynine Palms by throwing them on the ice after the first Reign goal of the evening.
Ticket packs that include admission to the game as well as a teddy bear to toss on the ice, start at $35 and are now available.
Last season on December 17, 2022, Andre Lee scored the goal that released the teddy bears at Toyota Arena.
WHO: The Ontario Reign, Colorado Eagles, Toys For Tots, Twentynine Palms, Toyota Arena
WHAT: Reign 2023 Teddy Bear Toss
WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m. (Doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m.)
WHERE: Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario, CA 91764
WHY: The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each year and distribute them as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.
HOW: Single game tickets are on sale now via AXS.com.
