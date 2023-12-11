Barracuda Sign Veteran Forward Kyle Rau

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Kyle Rau for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rau, 31, who has yet to appear in a game this season, skated in 68 contents with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks in 2022-23, collecting 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists), 24 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating.

Over his eight-year professional career, the Eden Prairie, Minn., native has dressed in 61 NHL games with the Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild, totaling seven points (two goals, five assists) and 15 penalty minutes. Additionally, he has appeared in 430 games in the AHL with the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates, Springfield Thunderbirds, Iowa Wild, and Canucks, racking up 292 points (133 goals, 159 assists) and 182 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, he spent four years at the University of Minnesota and was the 2010-11 USHS-MN Mr. Hockey (Best Minnesota High School Player).

The five-foot-nine, 172-pounder was originally selected by the Panthers in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

