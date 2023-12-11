Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Assign Jet Greaves to Cleveland

December 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov from his conditioning loan to the Monsters and assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland. In four appearances for the Monsters this season, Tarasov went 2-1-0 with a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and .915 save percentage (S%). In two appearances for Columbus this year, Greaves went 1-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .935 S% and added a record of 9-3-0 in 12 appearances for the Monsters with one shutout, a 3.09 GAA and .899 S%.

A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 24, was originally selcted by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 21 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Tarasov went 4-13-1 with a 3.66 GAA and .900 S%. In 32 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-23, Tarasov went 16-11-3 with a 3.27 GAA and .893 S%. In 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S% in 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga. In 18 appearances for Salavat Ufa in Russia's KHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-21, Tarasov went 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S%. In international competition, Tarasov helped Russia claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'0", 191 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 22, went 1-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .937 S% in three career appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23. In 84 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Greaves went 40-31-7 with four shutouts, a 3.00 GAA, and a .901 S%. In 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22, Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 S%. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and a .899 S% in 60 OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2023

Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Assign Jet Greaves to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.