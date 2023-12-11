Game Preview: Eagles at Condors, 10:30 a.m.

COLORADO EAGLES (10-9-3, 23pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (8-8-1, 17pts)

The Condors host Colorado on Tuesday for the team's annual Field Trip Day game.

PUCK DROP: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (doors open at 9:30 a.m.)

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

PROMOTION: Field Trip Day presented by HOT 94.1 and Valley Strong Credit Union. A capacity crowd of students will enjoy an educational field trip. Special club ticket and upper level ticket pricing of $30 and $15 is available! (click here for tickets)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors host Colorado for the first of eight matchups on the season.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield had a 1-0 lead after one period, but two goals in 26 seconds of the second period put Ontario on top for good in a 2-1 win on Saturday. Carter Savoie scored his first goal of the season.

ALL THE RIGHT TOOLS

After a preseason injury forced him to miss the first 14 games of the season, Ty Tullio has responded with assists in each of his first three games of the year.

SAVVY FINISH

Savoie's goal was his first of the season. He had eight goals in 44 games during his rookie season last year.

OLLIE OLLIE OLLIE

Despite the loss on Saturday, Olivier Rodrigue has continued his strong play between the pipes. In five starts, he's 2-2-1 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. For goaltenders with at least five appearances, Rodrigue is tied for first in save percentage.

GOOD STARTS

After just eight first period goals in their first 14 games, the Condors have scored five opening period tallies in their last three games.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 7-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.

PLUS PEDEY

Lane Pederson is tied for second on the Condors with five goals. His +4 is best among all forwards.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Colorado fell 4-3 to Tucson on Saturday after surrendering three third-period goals. They fire an average of 34 shots per game, good for second in the entire AHL. Ben Meyers has assists in five straight games.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to Coachella Valley this Saturday at 6 p.m. to take on the Firebirds. You can catch the game on iHeartRadio (AM 800 Fox Sports Radio) or AHLTV.com

Bakersfield is home for four games around the holidays including the first Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday on Dec. 20.

