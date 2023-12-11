IceHogs Acquire Defenseman Strand from Wolves in Exchange for Jordan

December 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team acquired defenseman Austin Strand from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for forward Zach Jordan.

Strand, 26, has four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games with the Wolves this season. Last season, the defenseman posted nine points (2G, 7A) in 55 AHL games split between the San Diego Gulls and the Rochester Americans. He also played in five NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks last season. Strand spent parts of four seasons in the Los Angeles Kings' organization and made his NHL debut with the Kings during the 2020-21 campaign and has appeared in 26 career NHL contests.

Jordan, 27, had posted one goal in five games with Rockford this season.

Rockford's next game is Friday, Dec. 15 when the Hogs meet the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

