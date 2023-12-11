IceHogs Weekly: Two Weekend Games and J.F. Rivard Ring of Honor Induction Approach for Hogs

Rockford IceHogs left wing Logan Nijhoff

Rockford IceHogs left wing Logan Nijhoff

Join the IceHogs and take in the action at the BMO Center this weekend on Friday and Saturday as the Hogs take on the Iowa Wild for a pair of Central Division clashes. On Saturday, the team will pay tribute to J.F. Rivard, the first-ever goaltender for the IceHogs, by inducting him into the brand new IceHogs Ring of Honor.

Catch up on everything you need to know for the week ahead with this week's installment of IceHogs Weekly!

6-1 Loss @ Iowa

7-0 Loss vs. San Diego

5-1 Loss vs. San Diego

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Iowa

$2 Beer Friday

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Iowa

J.F. Rivard Ring of Honor Induction

Sunday, Dec. 17 @ Chicago

Tuesday, Dec. 12 - IceHogs Outdoor Practice

The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with the Belvidere Park District to hold their annual outdoor practice on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere. The practice session is open to the public and free to attend, and fans are invited to swing by to catch an up-close glimpse of all their favorite IceHogs players. Fans can also stick around following the conclusion of the outdoor workout to get autographs from the IceHogs and Hammy.

Numbers to Know

Ryder Rolston leads all IceHogs rookies with six goals this season.

J.F. Rivard will be inducted into the IceHogs Ring of Honor on Saturday. He leads the IceHogs organization (AHL/UHL) in games played by a goaltender.

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro leads all IceHogs defensemen with 11 points (2G, 9A) through his first 21 professional games.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Dec. 15 - $2 Beer Friday

Friday, Dec. 15 is another $2 Beer Friday at the BMO Center, presented by Bud Light and 104.9 The X! The IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

Tickets to game on Dec. 15 vs. Iowa

Dec. 16 - J.F. Rivard Ring of Honor Induction

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Rockford IceHogs will induct former goaltender J.F. Rivard into the IceHogs Ring of Honor with BMO and 13 WREX as partners for the evening. Rivard, who played with the Hogs from 1999 to 2003, will be the first ever inductee to the newly created Ring of Honor. The club will also induct Corey Crawford (Feb. 10) and Steve Martinson (Mar. 23) into the IceHogs Ring of Honor this season.

Defenseman Filip Roos was recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks earlier today. Roos has four points (1G, 3A) in 16 games with Rockford so far this season.

The IceHogs today announced that the team has signed forward Jackson Cates to a Professional Tryout. Cates, 26, has scored one goal in 12 games so far this season with the Bridgeport Islanders. The center has 20 NHL games under his belt with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Hogs also announced today that goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been recalled from the Indy Fuel. Weeks played 12 games with Rockford last season and posted a 5-2-3 record with a .906 save percentage with a 2.72 goals-against average.

Defenseman Louis Crevier, called up to the NHL on Dec. 1, earned his first NHL point with an assist on Dec. 10 against the St. Louis Blues. Crevier has one assist and a +2 rating through four games with the Blackhawks.

J.F. Rivard will be inducted into the brand new IceHogs Ring of Honor on Saturday, Dec. 16. The netminder played for Rockford in the first four years of the team's existence and recorded the first IceHogs win and shutout by a goaltender.

Rivard was named Team MVP twice in the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons, and holds the club's all-time franchise (AHL or UHL) records in games played (166), minutes (9,557), saves (5,109), and shootout wins (20).

Rivard's 69 career IceHogs victories make him the second all-time winningest goaltender in franchise history, and he currently holds the franchise record for the most saves in a game (60).

Rockford's penalty kill is 19/21 (90.5%) against the Iowa Wild this season.

Hog Talk - Episode 6: Cole Guttman

Check out the official podcast for the Rockford IceHogs! Watch on YouTube or follow along with all the exclusive IceHogs stories and content on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Player Profile

# 80 Mitchell Weeks (G)

Weeks, 22, was recalled from the Indy Fuel in the ECHL today by the IceHogs. The goalie has not appeared in a game yet with Rockford, but has skated in 12 contests for the Fuel and posted a 3-5-3 record so far. Last season, Weeks posted an impressive .906 save percentage in his first 12 games of AHL action with the Hogs.

