Belleville Sens Continue Point Streak with Two Wins and Overtime Loss

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators kept their point streak going for another week, extending it to six games, by picking up a pair of wins and an overtime loss over three games this week, with a visit to the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and a pair of home matchups with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings).

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Wednesday, December 6, 2023: Belleville Senators - 5 @ Laval Rocket - 2

The Belleville Senators extended their point streak to four games, and picked up their third win in the last four contests, by beating the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Wednesday night at Place Bell. Egor Sokolov, Garrett Pilon, Tyler Kleven and Lassi Thomson all scored for the Senators, while Kevin Mandolese made 28 saves in the win.

Saturday, December 8, 2023: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Grand Rapids Griffins - 2

The Belleville Senators picked up their season-high third straight win and extended their point streak to five games, with a 5-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins at CAA Arena on Friday night. Matthew Boucher, Egor Sokolov, Roby Jarventie, Josh Currie and Max Guenette counted for Belleville, while Leevi Merilainen earned the win in net, stopping 24 shots.

Saturday, December 9, 2023: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Grand Rapids Griffins - 4 (OT)

The Belleville Senators stole a point from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss at CAA Arena. Mads Sogaard made 40 saves and three different Senators found the net, as Belleville extended its point streak to six games on the Club's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night.

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #9 Angus Crookshank - 19

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 9

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 14

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov -5

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk - 1. #22 Garrett Pilon

Plus/Minus: #52 Nikolas Matinpalo - +8

Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard - 5

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.51

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .922

TRANSACTIONS

December 4, 2023

D Donovan Sebrango - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) to Allen (ECHL)

F Orrin Centazzo - Released from PTO

December 6, 2023

G Francis Leclerc - Signed to PTO

G Francis Leclerc - Released from PTO

December 7, 2023

G Leevi Merilainen - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

December 8, 202

F Jiri Smejkal - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

Thursday December 14, 2023 @ Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday December 15, 2023 @ Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday December 21, 2023 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday December 22, 2023 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (Holiday Celebration Game)

Tuesday December 26, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (ScotiaBank Arena)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

