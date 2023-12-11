Detroit Recalls Aston-Reese, Berggren and Czarnik

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Aston-Reese has accumulated seven points (4-3-7) and 16 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins this year, making his debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and accumulated 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven pro seasons, Aston-Reese has totaled 307 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 53 points (22-31-53) and 90 penalty minutes in 82 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Aston-Reese spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and showed 148 points (66-82-148) in 145 outings.

Berggren has competed in four games with the Red Wings this season and has showed one assist and a plus-one rating. Berggren has gotten off to a fast start in the AHL, as he enjoyed a six-game point streak (4-5-9) from Nov. 18-Dec. 5 and ranks third on the team with 15 points (5-10-15) in 16 contests. The prospect also posted a team-high three-game goal streak from Nov. 18-26. A season ago, the 23-year-old registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 86 points (30-56-86) in 93 appearances. The sixth-year pro has also amassed 29 points (15-14-29) in 71 NHL games with Detroit.

Czarnik has suited up for 11 games with the Red Wings this season, showing one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. The Detroit native has gotten off to a fast start with the Griffins, as he has recorded seven points (3-4-7) in nine outings and registered a five-game point streak (3-3-6) from Oct. 13-Nov. 29. In games that Czarnik has competed in, the Griffins are 6-2-1-0 (.722) compared to a 2-9-1-1 (.231) ledger without him. A season ago, the 30-year-old posted 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing five points (3-2-5) in 29 contests with the Red Wings. The ninth-year veteran has amassed 51 points (18-33-51) in 182 NHL games and 269 points (98-171-269) in 279 AHL outings. Prior to turning pro, Czarnik spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio from 2011-15 and logged 169 points (46-123-169) in 159 career appearances.

