Blackhawks and IceHogs Announce Roster Moves

December 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Filip Roos from the Rockford IceHogs. Additionally, the IceHogs today announced that the team has signed forward Jackson Cates to a Professional Tryout (PTO) and recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Roos, 24, has posted four points (1G, 3A) in 16 games with the IceHogs during the 2023-24 campaign. His four points share second among all Rockford blueliners.

Cates, 26, has recorded one goal in 12 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season. Last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Cates registered 23 points (11G, 12A) in 65 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound center spent parts of four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers organization after three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Cates has posted a goal and an assist through 20 NHL contests with the Flyers.

Weeks, 22, has skated in 12 games with the Fuel this season and published a 3-5-3-0 record to go along with a 3.73 goals-against average and an .867 save percentage. Last season with Rockford as a rookie, Weeks turned in a 5-2-1-2 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

The IceHogs will take part in the team's annual outdoor practice on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere.

Rockford's next game is Friday, Dec. 15 when the Hogs meet the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

