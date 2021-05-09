Today's Game Cancelled
May 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Today's game against the Nashville Sounds has been cancelled due to rain.
All tickets purchased for today's game will be credited back to the ticketholders Mud Hens account to be used towards a future game or event.
The make-up game will be played in Nashville on a later date.
