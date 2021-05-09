On the Spot, Overton Delivers in 4-1 Win

May 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Connor Overton had little to no warning when he made an unexpected start Sunday to carry the Bisons to a 4-1 victory over the Worcester Red Sox in a Mother's Day series finale

Overton was forced into action after the expected starter Nate Pearson got the call up from the Toronto Blue Jays to make a start against the Houston Astros. Saturday night, Overton had only joked about making the start, but Bisons pitching coach Jeff Ware quickly made it a reality.

"Once we find found out that Nate was going up, I had asked Jeff if I could be the starter and I was kind of joking you know," said Overton. "He took it into consideration and then at the end of the game last night he let me know that I was going to be the starter."

Overton, originally a 15th round pick of the Marlins in 2014, had made only two career starts at the minor league level before today. Normally pitching in strictly relief, Overton took to the mound and pitched like a long starter.

The righty used a mix of pitches to induce groundouts and keep the Red Sox hitters at bay. He faced 14 batters in four innings of work, getting four to ground out and striking out six and allowing only one base runner via a slow rolling hit up the middle.

"It didn't really hit me until afterwards," Overton said. "I was just doing my thing. Locating the fastball, playing the changeup off of it and, you know just pitching to my strengths rather than the hitters weaknesses."

No Red Sox players were able to even put the ball in the air in play as Overton converted none of his outs via pop flies and threw only 55 pitches for the game.

"To get four innings out of [Overton] was tremendous," said Bisons manager Casey Candaele. "He was on like a 50 pitch limit so to get through that with 50 pitches is outstanding. He really picked us up."

Behind the arm of Overton, the Bisons were able to take a 4-0 lead in the first four innings. Right fielder Josh Palacios made his first start hitting in the leadoff position and did not disappoint reaching base each of his first two times coming to the plate. Palacios doubled and scored off a Breyvic Valera groundout in the first to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, Palacios took a pitch off the hand in the fourth inning and was replaced by Forrest Wall. Palacios still finished the series hitting .300 and reached base ten times in six games.

The Bisons also benefited from the Red Sox's Connor Wong's trio of errors in the game. As Tyler White scored in fourth inning on a hard hit ball that from Christian Colon that skipped off the dirt and over the second baseman's glove.

Valera stayed hot for the Bisons helping to add a pair of insurance runs in the fourth inning on a sharply hit line drive single to center that brought home Christian Colon and Juan Graterol.

Valera has dominated the Red Sox all week hitting in important clutch game situations driving in seven runs for the series.

Righty Jackson McClelland ultimately received the win after taking over for Jackson Rees in the sixth following an injury. McClelland earned the scorers decision by pitching 2 innings, surrendering one hit and striking out a trio of batters.

With the win the Bisons took the series victory over the Red Sox 4 wins to 2 to start 2021 season. All six games were won by the team that scored first.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.