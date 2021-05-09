Durham's Win Streak Snapped at Five, Fall to Memphis 7-6 in Ten

MEMPHIS, TN - Durham center fielder Josh Lowe homered and drove in four runs while Tampa Bay Rays infielder Ji-Man Choi recorded three hits as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment, however Memphis CF Matt Szczur's run-scoring single in the tenth inning to snap the Bulls' win streak at five in the Redbirds' 7-6 extra-inning win on Sunday evening at AutoZone Park.

Choi (3-5, 2 R, RBI) bounced an RBI single to right in the first to start the scoring for Durham, with Lowe (2-5, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) later mashing a two-run opposite-field blast to left to make it 3-0. Memphis then countered with a trio of tallies in the last of the first before taking a 4-3 lead via C Dennis Ortega's solo blast in the second. Lowe then lined a two-run double in the third to give Durham the advantage back at 5-4, though 2B Max Moroff followed with a two-run double of his own in the fourth. Bulls DH Brendan McKay's RBI single in the fifth evened the score, eventually forcing extra innings.

After Durham was unable to plate a run in the top of the tenth, Szczur bounced an RBI single just inside the third base bag with the bases loaded to prevent a Bulls six-game sweep. Durham's defeat was their first in 605 days, with their previous loss coming on September 12, 2019.

Neither team's starter, Durham's Chris Ellis (5.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) nor Memphis' Johan Oviedo (2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 2 K) factored in the final decisions. Redbirds reliever Austin Warner (2.0 IP, H, 2 BB, K) earned the win, while Bulls righty Joey Krehbiel (0.2 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, K) suffered the defeat.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls are set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to begin their 2021 home slate versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, May 11. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets with socially-distanced seating for that game and all Bulls home games in May are available at durhambulls.com.

