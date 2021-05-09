Memphis Redbirds Roster & Game Notes: May 8, 2021

Sunday, May 8th 2:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (0-5) vs Durham Bulls (5-0) Game 6 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #6 of 120 / Home Game #6 of 60

RHP Johan Oviedo vs RHP Chris Ellis

Radio/MiLB TV: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Bird Bites

Last Night: The Redbirds fell to the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), 15-3. Durham pounded out five home runs and eight extra-base hits on its way to a 15-3 victory. Vidal Bruján went deep twice for the Bulls, and Wander Franco hit a home run that traveled 450 feet in the air. Scott Hurst went 2-4 at the plate for the 'Birds, scoring twice and also drawing a walk.

Red Hot Rondón: José Rondón has been very productive at the plate over the last three games for the Redbirds. The shortstop knocked in another run on Saturday night, his 7th RBI in the past three games. Rondón hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the game on Thursday night. He followed that up with an RBI double and another three-run blast on Friday. Rondón leads the team with eight RBI through the first five games of the season.

More-off Please: Max Moroff is off to a superb start to the 2021 season. In four starts, Moroff is 7-13 with a home run, five runs, two doubles and three walks. The 27-year-old is slashing .538/.667/.923 so far this year.

Say Hello to Oviedo: 23-year-old Johan Oviedo is scheduled to make his first career start with the Redbirds on Sunday afternoon. The righthander is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Cardinals system according to MLB Pipeline. Oviedo has made eight combined appearances (seven starts) with St. Louis over the past two seasons, yet has never pitched in Triple-A with Memphis. The Cuban spent the 2019 season primarily with Springfield (AA), posting an ERA of 5.65 in 113.0 IP with 128 strikeouts.

On-Base Machine: Scott Hurst has reached base in each of the first five games of the season. Hurst had an RBI double in the game Friday night, has walked four times this year and owns the only Redbirds' stolen base. Hurst is getting his first experience of his career with the Redbirds after splitting 2019 between Double-A Springfield and High-A Palm Beach. The 25-year-old former third-round pick has also appeared in seven games this season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking Ahead: The Redbirds head on the road for their first road series of the season Tuesday through Sunday, traveling to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers). Each game will begin at 6:35 CT, save for the series finale on Sunday that begins at 2:05 CT. The Sounds enter Sunday 3-2 on the young season. Nashville's first series of the season came on the road at the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

Triple-A East League Stories from May 9, 2021

