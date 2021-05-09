Mets Score Ten Runs But Fall to Relentless RailRiders, 15-10, on Mother's Day

May 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







The Syracuse Mets came back from five runs down to take a lead, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders offense was too much as the Mets fell to the RailRiders, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. Jake Hager went 4-for-4 with two walks for the Mets, extending his hitting streak to six games.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (5-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the first three innings. Trey Amburgey had an RBI single in the first inning for a 1-0 edge, Luke Voit knocked in two runs with a double in the second for a 3-0 advantage, and Amburgey hit a two-run home run in the third to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Amburgey's home run went over the batter's eye in center field. That is only the seventh time a player has hit a ball that cleared the center field batter's eye in NBT Bank Stadium history. The last was Erik Kratz with Lehigh Valley on July 16, 2011. The estimated distance of a home run over the batter's eye is at least 450 feet.

Syracuse (1-5) began a comeback in the bottom of the third inning. The Mets loaded the bases with just one out. Wilfredo Tovar brought home one run on a fielder's choice to make the score 5-1. After a walk reloaded the bases, Deivy Grullon hit a bases-clearing double off the right-center-field wall, cutting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to one, 5-4.

The RailRiders added a run in the top of the fourth on a Voit two-out solo homer for a 6-4 edge, and the Mets responded with a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth to trim the deficit back to one, 6-5. But, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got another run with one swing of the bat when Derek Dietrich homered to begin the fifth inning for a 7-5 advantage.

The Mets came all the way back and took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Drew Ferguson walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error by RailRiders catcher Rob Brantly. After Bruce Maxwell walked to put runners at first and third, Johneshwy Fargas hit a three-run home run, giving Syracuse an 8-7 lead. The inning continued with Mason Williams getting hit by a pitch and Jake Hager singling to put runners at first and third. A Tovar single brought home Williams to give the Mets a two-run advantage, 9-7.

That lead would be short-lived though. The RailRiders regained the lead in the top of the sixth. An error, single, and walk loaded the bases. A walk with the bases loaded pulled Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within one, 9-8. Then, a Socrates Brito single brought two more runs home as the RailRiders took the lead, 10-9.

In the seventh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continued the hot stretch from the plate with a two-out Chris Gittens two-run homer to make it a 12-9 ballgame.

The RailRiders did not score in the eighth, but they scored three runs in the top of the ninth for a 15-9 advantage.

Syracuse scored one run in the bottom of the ninth on a Hager single to make it a 15-10 game, but that would be the final score.

The Mets are off on Monday before traveling to Worcester to begin a six-game series against the Red Sox on Tuesday. That game will be the first played at brand-new Polar Park, the home of the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.