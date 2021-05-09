Nashville and Toledo's Series Finale Postponed

May 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Sunday afternoon's game between the Nashville Sounds and Toledo Mud Hens was postponed due to rain at Fifth Third Field.

A makeup date for the postponed contest will be announced at a later time and will be played at First Horizon Park when the Mud Hens visit Nashville August 3-8. With the postponement, the Sounds return home to Nashville on a three-game winning streak.

The Sounds welcome the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, to First Horizon Park beginning Tuesday, May 11 for the first of a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets. General admission tickets will also be available online beginning Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Right-hander Thomas Jankins is Nashville's scheduled starter for Opening Day. The Redbirds have yet to announce a starter.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.