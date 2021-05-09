Nashville and Toledo's Series Finale Postponed
May 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Sunday afternoon's game between the Nashville Sounds and Toledo Mud Hens was postponed due to rain at Fifth Third Field.
A makeup date for the postponed contest will be announced at a later time and will be played at First Horizon Park when the Mud Hens visit Nashville August 3-8. With the postponement, the Sounds return home to Nashville on a three-game winning streak.
The Sounds welcome the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, to First Horizon Park beginning Tuesday, May 11 for the first of a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets. General admission tickets will also be available online beginning Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.
Right-hander Thomas Jankins is Nashville's scheduled starter for Opening Day. The Redbirds have yet to announce a starter.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
