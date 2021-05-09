Sunday's Bats-Clippers Game Rained Out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Sunday's (May 9) game between the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up at a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game can exchange their tickets for any future Bats home game during the 2021 season. Email info@batsbaseball.com to exchange your tickets.

Additional information regarding ticket exchange procedures will be emailed to the person who originally purchased the tickets.

Please call the Louisville Bats front office at (502) 212-2287 with any questions.

The Louisville Bats begin a 12-game road trip Tuesday, May 11. The team will return to Louisville Slugger Field for the next home game on Tuesday, May 25 against the Toledo Mud Hens. Visit batsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

