TinCaps Win on Road in Dramatic Fashion

May 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







APPLETON, Wisc. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps registered a dramatic road win, 4-3, over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) on Thursday night at Fox Cities Stadium.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning and the score tied, 1-1, TinCaps catcher Anthony Vilar hit a go-ahead two-run single to center field to score right fielder Joshua Mears and shortstop Jarryd Dale. After that, second baseman Ripken Reyes added an RBI single to plate third baseman Justin Lopez for insurance.

The Timber Rattlers (14-10) had tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. They nearly took the lead in the frame, too. But when Wes Clarke hit a bases-loaded ground ball between second and third, Dale cut it off in shallow left field and made a jumping throw that bounced to first baseman Olivier Basabe just in time to preserve the tie.

Wisconsin again rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Without a hit, the Rattlers benefitted from four walks and two hit batters to score twice.

Initially, the TinCaps (12-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning when left fielder Corey Rosier hit his second home run of the season out to right-center field.

'Caps starter Noel Vela struck out 10 across five scoreless innings. The left-hander held the home team to three hits and no walks as he lowered his Midwest League-best ERA to 0.44. Southpaw Ryan Och was first out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings himself and three strikeouts. Eventually, it was Wen-Hua Sung, who came in with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth to earn his first save of the season by striking out Darrien Miller to end it. Next Game: Friday, May 6 @ Wisconsin (7:40 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 22 Padres prospect)

Wisconsin Probable Starter: RHP Justin Jarvis

