Bandits' Offense Scuffles in Error-Filled Loss

May 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Cedar Rapids, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits recorded as many errors as they had runs and hits, as they fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-3 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

After being shut out last night, the Bandits scored the game's opening tally in the top of the first against Kernels' starter Sean Mooney, with Tyler Tolbert using a Cedar Rapids' error and a sacrifice bunt from Herard Gonzalez to get to third before scoring on a Mooney wild pitch.

However, Anderson Paulino gave up three hits in the bottom of the opening frame including an RBI single to Seth Gray, who plated Christian Encarnacion-Strand to tie the game.

In the second, it was the Kernels' who got a run on an error, as Tyler Tolbert failed to field a two-out ground ball, which allowed Wander Javier to score from second and give Cedar Rapids the lead.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the third, with Quad Cities briefly taking back the lead on an Aaron Sabato catching error and Tolbert scoring from third on Herard Gonzalez's attempted steal of second. But Sabato made up for the miscue and drove in a run with a ground ball, while Peyton Wilson committed his first of two errors which allowed Encarnacion-Strand to score from third one batter later and put the Kernels back in front.

Mooney lasted 3.0 innings for the Kernels and allowed three unearned runs before handing the keys to the bullpen, while Paulino was able to get one out in the fourth, but needed help from Emilio Marquez who stranded a pair of inherited runners, both in scoring position, to close the book on the Q.C. starter, who got tagged with four runs, three earned, in 3.1 innings of work.

While Sabato tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth with his third homer of the season, John Stankiewicz silenced the River Bandits' offense in his High-A debut, allowing just one base runner in 5.0 scoreless innings of relief plus seven strikeouts.

Giving up just the one run on Sabato's homer, Marquez gave Brooks Conrad 2.2 innings out of the bullpen and Ruben Ramirez pitched 2.0 scoreless to keep the Bandits within two, but after Stankiewicz's masterful outing, Miguel Rodriguez stranded a Diego Hernandez two-out single in the ninth and got the tying run in Parker Bates to fly out to center field to end the game and collect his first save of the season.

Stankiewicz (1-0) concluded his day with the win for Cedar Rapids, while Paulino (0-4) took the loss for the fourth time this season.

The River Bandits will look to even the series back up on Saturday, as it will be Charlie Neuweiler (1-3, 6.88) getting the start against Cedar Rapids' Aaron Rozek (3-0, 4.58). First pitch at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium is set for 6:35pm.

