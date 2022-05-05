Chiefs-Cubs Rained Out; Doubleheader Set for Saturday
May 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
South Bend, IN - Thursday's game between the Peoria Chiefs and the South Bend Cubs has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play their regularly scheduled contest tomorrow at 7:05 EST/6:05 CST. The West Division foes will then play a doubleheader Saturday, with first pitch set for 2:30 EST/1:30 CST.
Peoria starter Austin Love, who was scheduled to pitch Thursday, will take the ball for the Chiefs on Friday. Fans can listen to the game on the Peoria Chiefs Streaming Network or can watch online with a paid subscription to MiLB TV.
