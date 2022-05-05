Dragons Doubleheader Sweep on Wednesday Features Big Comeback in First Game

Dayton, Ohio-The Dayton Dragons battled back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Lake County Captains in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night, then completed a sweep of the twin bill with a 5-1 win in the nightcap.

A crowd of 8,312 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dayton's Rece Hinds had a huge night at the plate. He blasted two home runs in the first game, drove in the tying run in the eighth inning in a scheduled seven-inning game, and then scored the winning run. Hinds went 5 for 6 in the doubleheader with three runs batted in and threw out a runner at third from his right field position.

Game Recap: In game one, Lake County scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead. The Dragons battled back, scoring once in the bottom of the fifth before Hinds blasted his second homer of the game in the sixth inning to make it 6-3 heading to the final scheduled inning.

J.V. Martinez opened the seventh with a single to center field and Nick Quintana walked with one out to bring the tying run to the plate. Jose Torres lined a double to left field to drive in Martinez and move Quintana to third. Elly De La Cruz then lined a hit to right-center to tie the game, hustling into second for a double on the play to make it 6-6.

Lake County took advantage of their free runner to start the eighth and scored one run in the inning to pull back in front, 7-6. But the Dragons rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Hinds lined a hit to right to drive in Alex McGarry to tie the game, and Hinds advanced to second on the play on the throw home. Mat Nelson's bunt hit moved Hinds to third with no one out, and Hinds raced in with the winning run on a wild pitch to give the Dragons an improbable comeback win, 8-7.

In game two, McGarry blasted a home run in the bottom of the third to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. The homer was McGarry's seventh of the year, moving him into a tie for the league lead. Dayton added three more runs in the fifth on McGarry's run-scoring double and a two-run double by Garrett Wolforth to close out the scoring.

Dayton's second game starter, Bryce Bonnin, struck out nine batters over three and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on one hit. Myles Gayman (2-0) earned the win in relief, throwing two and one-third scoreless innings.

Hinds led the Dragons offense with the team's second multi-homer game of the year. Martinez was 4 for 5 with a double and triple in the doubleheader.

Notes: Dragons first game starter Joe Boyle tossed four scoreless innings, increasing his season-long scoreless streak to 17 innings...The first game of the doubleheader marked the Dragons first extra-inning game of the season. They are 11-0 in games decided by two runs or less...The second game featured the ejections of six players (three on each team) after the benches emptied in the third inning.

Up Next: The Dragons host Lake County in the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. James Proctor (1-1, 4.15) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Mason Hickman (0-2, 6.48). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

