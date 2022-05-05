Thursday Night's Game Between Cubs and Chiefs Postponed

May 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Tonight's game between the South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs, originally scheduled for 7:05 PM, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The third game of six featuring the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals Midwest League affiliates will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7, at 2:35 PM. Gates will open on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 PM.

All fans who purchased tickets for Thursday's game will be able to redeem their tickets for any other South Bend Cubs 2022 regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Tickets can be exchanged by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office or by calling (574) 235-9988. Tickets do not have to be traded-in immediately. Fans with group tickets or picnics will be contacted by their Account Executive to discuss rescheduling their night.

The South Bend Cubs are in the middle of a 12-game homestand at Four Winds Field. On Friday night, the Cubs and Chiefs will play at their regularly scheduled gametime of 7:05 PM. A Fantastic Friday Fireworks show will follow the conclusion of tomorrow's game. With the twin bill on Saturday, nine lucky fans will participate in Spin to Win Saturday over the course of the day. Fans getting the chance to spin the big wheel can win prizes such as a 50-inch smart TV, a gaming system, or an IPad.

South Bend will clash with Peoria again in the series finale on Sunday at 2:05 PM. Celebrate Mother's Day with Pink in the Park presented by Indiana WIC. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs pink hat, sponsored by Indiana WIC. A scheduled off day will take place on Monday, and then the Cubs will begin another six-game set versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.