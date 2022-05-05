South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2022 season. The home team will be welcoming back one of the most popular promotions of the season: Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 14! Fans can dress as their favorite character and enjoy special appearances by the 501st Legion: Northern Darkness Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs Costume Clubs. All game worn jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Beacon Children's Hospital.

Exciting giveaways include a South Bend Cubs beanie on Wednesday, May 11, and a Los Cabritos Maldichos T-Shirt in celebration of another COPA Day on Sunday, May 15!

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, May 10, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $13 in advance. Ticket packages purchased on game day are $14.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, May 11, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 750 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Beanie.

Thursday, May 12, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, May 13, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, May 14, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 4:05 p.m.

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Star Wars Night: Fans can dress as their favorite character and enjoy special appearances by the 501st Legion: Northern Darkness Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs Costume Clubs. All game worn jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Beacon Children's Hospital.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel that will land on one of six amazing prizes, including a PS5, Xbox One, 50" TV, or iPad. Fans ages 18 and older are eligible to register and must be present at the game to win.

Sunday, May 15, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon

Los Cabritos Maldichos (COPA) Day: The South Bend Cubs will transform into Los Cabritos Maldichos, "The Cursed Goats," as they honor and celebrate the tenacity and persistence of Latino players and the Latinx community.

First 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Los Cabritos Maldichos T-Shirt.

Sunday FUNday: Fans can meet South Bend Cubs players during a pre-game autograph session from 12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. and play catch on the field from 12:45 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

