Guerrero's Strong Start Squandered in Bandits' Shutout Loss

May 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Cedar Rapids, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits recorded just one hit against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday as they fell 4-0 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium and were shutout for the first time this season.

Left-hander Tyson Guerrero was the lone bright spot for the River Bandits with the 23-year-old setting new career-highs with shutout 5.0 innings and six strikeouts, allowing just one hit, a single to Will Holland in the third, with no walks.

However, Kernels' starter, Brent Headrick matched Guerrero zero for zero and over his scoreless 6.0-inning start and struck out 10 Bandits while giving up just a walk to Juan Carlos Negret in the second and then a seeing-eye single to Parker Bates in his final inning.

Cedar Rapids ended the run-less game in the sixth against newly entered Adrian Alcantara and saw Kennie Taylor reach on a Cam Williams throwing error to begin the inning. Three batters later, April's Midwest League Player of the Month, Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in Taylor with an RBI single for the game's first run.

In the next frame, Orlando Rodriguez made his High-A debut out of the Kernels' bullpen and picked up right where Headrick left off, striking out the Bandits' side in order, before his offense extended the lead in the bottom half, with Alerick Soularie scoring on an Alcantara wild pitch and Anthony Prato making it a four-run game with a two-tally triple.

After Rodriguez worked another one-two-three frame in the eighth, it was Andrew Cabezas who used a pair of strikeouts and a grounder to close out Q.C. and even the six-game series at one win apiece and complete Cedar Rapids' shutout win.

Headrick (3-1) capped off his gem with the win for the Kernels, while Alcantara (2-1), who surrendered four runs, three earned, in 3.0 innings of relief took the loss.

Quad Cities will look to re-take the lead in the six-game set on Thursday, as they'll start Anderson Paulino (0-3, 7.63) against the Kernels' Sean Mooney (0-0, 2.08). First pitch at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium is set for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.