Dragons Postponed on Thursday
May 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio-The Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains were postponed by rain on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7 at 4:05 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Saturday.
Fans with tickets to Thursday's game should exchange their ticket for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:
Schedule: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/e6d0egshed4taypneuka.pdf
Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/
All tickets for Saturday, May 7 are good for both games of the doubleheader.
On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2022
- Dragons Postponed on Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs-Cubs Rained Out; Doubleheader Set for Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
- Thursday Night's Game Between Cubs and Chiefs Postponed - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: May 5 at Wisconsin - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Captains Drop Doubleheader to Dragons, in Hard-Fought Games - Lake County Captains
- Dragons Doubleheader Sweep on Wednesday Features Big Comeback in First Game - Dayton Dragons
- Guerrero's Strong Start Squandered in Bandits' Shutout Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.