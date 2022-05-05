Captains Drop Doubleheader to Dragons, in Hard-Fought Games

(DAYTON, OH) - The Lake County Captains (10-13) lose a pair of close games to the Dayton Dragons (18-5) being bested in extra innings in game one 8-7 and dropping game two 5-1 on an overcast Wednesday evening at Day Air Ballpark.

The Captains and Dragons began action five minutes past 6:00 p.m. and ended just before 11:30 p.m.

Game One

The starters impressed in the first game. Tanner Bibee struck out seven batters over the first four innings, allowing only one hit a solo home run to Rece Hinds. Bibee would allow only two runs over five innings completed, his longest start of the 2022 season. Dayton's starter Joe Boyle allowed two hits and struck out six over four innings.

The top of the fifth inning saw an offensive explosion for Lake County. An error by the shortstop, walk and hit by pitch would load the bases for Johnathan Rodriguez, who walked to plate the first run. Following Rodriguez, was Angel Martinez who lined a pitch down the right-field line scoring two, Christian Cairo cleared the remaining runners with a two-run single to left-field. Cairo was plated by a Gabriel Rodriguez double, completing a six-run fifth by the Captains.

The Dragons would start to chip into the lead, a sacrifice fly plated a run in the fifth, and Hinds' second solo homer of the game made it a 6-3 Captains lead entering the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jose Torres would come up with one out and two runners on. He doubled down the left-field line, scoring a run and putting two in scoring position.

Raymond Burgos began the inning, Jordan Jones entered following the double. Elly De La Cruz stepped in and smacked a two-run double to right-center field to knot up the score at six apiece. Jones would get a strikeout and groundout, and the Captains entered extra innings for the first time this season.

In the top of the eighth, Christian Cairo started on second and then moved to third following a wild pitch. He came across the plate following an RBI groundout by Gabriel Rodriguez.

Dayton responded as Rece Hinds delivered his third RBI of the game on a single to tie it up. Following a bunt single, Lake County intentionally walked J.V. Martinez which loaded the bases and created a force out at each base. But a wild pitch from Jones brought Hinds home and gave the Dragons the walk-off victory. Jones permitted his first earned run of the season.

Game Two

Aaron Davenport got the ball for Lake County in game two. He hurled a scoreless first two frames, striking out three.

Lake County started the scoring. After eight of the first nine batters struck out against Bryce Bonnin, Joe Naranjo stepped up to the plate with two outs in the top of the third. Naranjo crushed a ball, over the right-field fence, his fifth home run of the season, giving Lake County a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Dayton responded with two outs and a runner on, as Alex McGarry turned on a pitch and blasted it to deep right, putting the Dragons atop 2-1.

Following that at-bat, Hinds would gain his fifth hit of the doubleheader with a single and reached second on a passed ball. Garrett Wolforth came up next and hit a dribble in front of the plate. Davenport fielded but fell and didn't make the throw, Hinds came charging towards home, but was met by Davenport who applied the tag. Although it marked the final out things didn't come to a halt. Hinds shoved Davenport which cleared the benches and bullpens of both squads.

In total three players were ejected from each team. For Lake County, it was Aaron Davenport, Micael Ramirez, and Petey Halpin. Dayton's Elly De La Cruz, Justice Thompson, and Rece Hinds were thrown out.

In the fifth, the heart of the Dragons lineup went to work. After two scoreless innings from Jaime Arias, the Dayton posted three runs, on an RBI double from McGarry and a two-run double from Wolforth.

The Captains over the final two innings, left two on base and five stranded in total in the game.

Lake County and Dayton play game three of this series tomorrow night Thursday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. from Day Air Ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

