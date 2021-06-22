TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: June 22 at South Bend

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Komar transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Left-handed pitcher Ramon Perez transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 17)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-23) @ South Bend Cubs (18-23)

Tuesday, June 22 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Games 1 of 6 in Series | Road Games 19 of 60 | Game 42 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (2.74 ERA) vs. RHP Matteo Bocchi (3.72 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps won the finale of their series in Dayton, 11-2. Fort Wayne's offense erupted for 14 hits, including 4 apiece by catcher Jonny Homza and third baseman Kelvin Melean. That marked the first 4-hit game of Homza's career while Melean had a personal-best 5 RBIs as well, including a 3-run homer that opened the scoring in the second. Ethan Elliott tossed 4 innings of 2-run ball, while Felix Minjarez, Cody Tyler, and Brandon Komar teamed for scoreless relief after that. Every TinCap reached base at least once.

WANDER WATCH: The top-prospect in baseball, Wander Franco, is set to make his MLB debut tonight for the Rays versus the Red Sox. Playing for Bowling Green to start 2019, Franco appeared in 7 games against the TinCaps, including 3 at Parkview Field in April. He went 10-for-23 (.434) with 4 doubles and a home run, along with 3 RBIs and 2 stolen bases in those meetings as an 18-year-old.

260 TO THE SHOW: The Padres called up right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Thompson is the 196th player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to reach the big leagues, and will be the 50th to appear this season. Thompson made 7 starts for the 'Caps in 2017 and then 20 starts, plus 2 relief appearances, in 2018.

WOAH, WALDRON: In the High-A Central, Matt Waldron ranks 5th in ERA (2.74) and 7th in WHIP (1.01). Looking at advanced numbers, Waldron has the 3rd best K/BB ratio (8.60) and the 4th lowest walk rate (1.05 BB/9, 3% BB%). When opponents have put the ball in play against him, the contact hasn't been too hard - a line drive just 7% of the time, the lowest rate in the league.

HOMZA HITS: Catcher Jonny Homza has been one of the best hitters in the HAC this season. He ranks 4th in doubles (11), 6th in extra-base hits (18), 7th in OBP (.390), 8th in OPS (.894), and 8th in runs (30). Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) is a stat that estimates a player's offensive contributions in terms of total runs, combining a player's ability to get on base with their ability to hit for extra bases, adjusted for important external factors like ballpark. A wRC+ of 100 is league average. Homza has a wRC+ of 144 - 3rd highest in the league.

REY ON THE RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC in stolen bases (14).

POWER BAT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 3rd in the HAC in RBIs (30) and 5th in home runs (9).

DOUBLE MACHINE: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 17. That's also 5th most in all of MiLB. As a team, the 'Caps lead the HAC with 85 doubles.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC. But on the road, Fort Wayne is slashing .204 / .298 / .320 (.619 OPS). That's the lowest away average. The 'Caps are 12-11 at home, but 6-12 on the road so far.

CLOSER: Righty reliever Carter Loewen leads the HAC with 6 saves.

ELITE ELLIOTT: High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month in May, Ethan Elliott, has been the best pitcher in the league this season, continuing into June. He leads the league in strikeouts (62) and ranks 2nd in ERA (2.17) and WHIP (0.88).

LIGHTS OUT LUGO: In the HAC, Moises Lugo has the 3rd lowest AVG against (.182), 8th lowest ERA (3.12), and 9th lowest WHIP (1.07). Batters have whiffed at 16% of his pitches, the 5th highest rate in the league, while his K-rate is also top 10 (10.38 K/9, 28% K%).

