Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday

June 22, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 22, 2021 l Game # 43

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (24-18) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-21)

RH Noah Davis (1-4, 3.35) vs. RH Brendan White (1-0, 2.38)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series. The Dragons are coming off a 12-game homestand in which they posted a record of 8-4.

2021 Season Series: First meeting tonight.

Last Game: Sunday: Fort Wayne 11, Dayton 2. The Dragons settled for four wins in the six-game series as Fort Wayne broke open a 3-2 game by outscoring the Dragons 8-0 over the last five innings. Michael Siani hit two home runs to account for the Dragons two runs.

Comeback Kids: June 8 and 9, the Dragons won two games in two nights despite trailing by five or more runs in each game. They had six such comebacks in the last five years (697 games), averaging 1.2 comebacks per season in games when trailing by five or more runs. The June 8 win after trailing 7-0 matched the largest comeback for the Dragons over at least the last 15 seasons. Records on comebacks date back to 2006. The Dragons have battled back to win five times after trailing by at least four runs since May 18. Over the last five years, they averaged 2.2 wins per season when trailing by at least four runs. The Dragons have won eight games in 2021 after trailing by at least three runs, compared to the five-year average of 5.6 per season. The Dragons have not lost a game that they led by three runs or more this season.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise has a six-game hitting streak, batting .450 (9 for 20) during the streak to raise his average from .280 to .308.

Michael Siani has hit in five straight games, batting .533 (8 for 15) with two home runs to raise his average from .178 to .224.

Miguel Hernandez had a 10-game hitting streak snapped Thursday night. He is batting .340 over his last 13 games, raising his average from .232 to .271. Over his last eight games, Hernandez is 11 for 26 (.423).

Francisco Urbaez is batting .367 over his last 17 games, raising his average from .207 to .315.

Jonathan Willems is batting .364 over his last eight games since June 5, raising his average from .115 to .229.

James Free is batting .310 over his last nine games since May 26, raising his average from .091 to .216.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has allowed only one run in 16 innings (0.56 ERA), surrendering just four hits and 11 walks. He has struck out 28. Opponents have combined to hit just .077 (4 for 52) against Roxby on the year.

Noah Davis over his last two starts has allowed just one run in 10 innings. He leads the league in opponent's batting average at .177.

Andy Fisher over his last four appearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one game ahead of Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 32 of the 42 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 15-9 at home. They have come from behind in nine of the 15 wins. They are 9-9 on the road, starting the season by winning six of their first seven road games...The Dragons are 14-6 in games decided by two runs or less.

HITTING: The Dragons hit .261 in the last series with Fort Wayne (six games). Their highest previous mark in a series this season was .254...The Dragons are third in the league and tied for 11th in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in stolen bases with 69.

PITCHING: The Dragons team ERA in the last series with Fort Wayne was 2.41 going into the final game and 3.12 going into the final inning of the final game. The ERA ended the series at 3.96. Their best ERA in a series this season is 2.88, at Great Lakes in the first week of the season, followed by 3.24 at South Bend in the third series of the season.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 34 errors in 42 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

The Dragons roster is headlined by outfielder Michael Siani. Siani is listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization. He is ranked as the Reds 10th best prospect overall. Other Dragons players ranked by Baseball America are RHP Lyon Richardson (#13), RHP Noah Davis (#15), and OF Jacob Hurtubise (#41).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., June 23 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at West Michigan LH Adam Wolf (0-0, 3.00)

Thu., June 24 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-0, 4.76) at West Michigan TBA

Fri., June 25 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.32) at West Michigan RH Beau Brieske (3-2, 4.15)

Sat., June 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.71) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-5, 5.26)

Sun., June 27 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis at West Michigan RH Brendan White

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.