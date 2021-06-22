Gridley Retires, Rafuse Joins Nuts on the Road

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Ryan Gridley placed on Voluntarily Retired List

- Pitcher Zach Rafuse received from Extended Spring Training

Gridley, 26, was batting .231/.323/.291 in 32 games with the Lugnuts with a pair of hitless, scoreless appearances in an emergency role, most recently tossing 1 2/3 perfect innings on Sunday. Originally drafted by Oakland in the 11th round in 2017 from Mississippi State University, Gridley is the founder of ProCo+, connecting amateur athletes to professionals in baseball, golf, softball, soccer and strength and conditioning.

Rafuse, 24, makes his 2021 season debut with the Lugnuts, joining the bullpen. Named First Team All-District in both baseball and football in high school, he was drafted by the A's in the 35th round in 2019 from the University of South Carolina Aiken, where he was named Second Team All-Conference after going 8-0, 4.07, in 16 G, 15 starts, spanning 79 2/3 innings with 86 strikeouts. Rafuse made his pro debut in 2019 in the rookie-level Arizona League, posting a 2.45 ERA in 14 appearances with a 32/8 K/BB ratio in 33 innings.

The Lugnuts (20-22) open a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (22-20) tonight at 7:35 p.m., though there is rain in the forecast. Lansing next returns home from June 29-July to play the Dayton Dragons at Jackson® Field™. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

