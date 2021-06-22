Luis Rijo Placed on Injured List

June 22, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that right-handed pitcher Luis Rijo has been placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to June 21 with a right forearm strain. This move was disseminated by Brian Maloney, Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Rijo, a native of Valencia, Venezuela, opened this season on the temporary inactive list before being reinstated June 10. He fired a scoreless inning featuring two strikeouts in his season debut June 13 at the Beloit Snappers. Rijo is the No. 25 prospect in the Twins organization according to MLB Pipeline, and he was acquired July 30, 2018 via trade from the New York Yankees.

With this transaction, the current Cedar Rapids roster includes 27 active players along with five people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

The Kernels host the Lansing Lugnuts to begin the second half of this 12-game homestand starting with Tuesday's series opener at 6:35 p.m. at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The probable pitchers are Cedar Rapids right-hander Jon Olsen (0-3, 5.00) and Lansing southpaw David Leal (0-0, 4.15), and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the action on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.