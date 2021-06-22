White Capped in West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a dominant pitching performance from starting pitcher Brendan White but could not execute with men in scoring position as they fell to the Dayton Dragons 2-0 Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

White (1-1) collected the longest start of any 'Caps pitcher this season, throwing 7.0 innings of one-run baseball on four strikeouts in the loss. Despite the tough-luck defeat, White has now allowed just one run in 19 innings since becoming a starter, and has amassed 20 strikeouts over that span. West Michigan failed to respond on offense finishing 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the shutout.

Dayton jumped ahead in the first inning as Jacob Hurtubise crossed the plate on a fielder's choice to capture the 1-0 lead. The Whitecaps couldn't plate any runs for White. West Michigan compiled only three hits the entire game as the Dragons added an insurance tally on a throwing error in the ninth inning to put the finishing touches on the 2-0 shutout victory.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis (2-4) lasted six scoreless frames while striking out six 'Caps hitters in his second win of the year. The Dragons improve to 25-18 while the Whitecaps fall to 20-22. The Whitecaps have been shut out in back-to-back games and are 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position over that period. West Michigan now holds a record of 6-13 in June after a 14-9 performance in May.

