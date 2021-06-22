Rain Postpones Cedar Rapids, Lansing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Lansing Lugnuts had their series opener Tuesday called off due to rain at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. This contest will be made up Wednesday in a doubleheader that will consist of two seven-inning games. First pitch is 5:35 p.m. for the first contest, and the twin bill finale will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first tilt.

All fans who had a ticket for Tuesday can visit the Kernels Ticket Office to exchange for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another 2021 Cedar Rapids Kernels regular season home game based on availability.

Cedar Rapids and Lansing will begin their six-game, five-day series Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. with a doubleheader at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Online broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available at www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

During the twin bill, the Kernels will play as "las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids" for the "Copa de la Diversión" initiative which recognizes and celebrates Hispanic culture and communities. The Iowa Lottery will have a table outside the Bimm Ridder Diamond Shop for fans aged 21 and older to receive a Powerball free-play coupon.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

