Lugnuts and Kernels Rained Out

June 22, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Lansing Lugnuts (20-22) and Cedar Rapids Kernels' (22-20) scheduled Tuesday series opener at Veterans Memorial Stadium was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning 5:35 p.m. local time / 6:35 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, with the Lugnuts scheduled to start right-handers Bryce Nightengale and Seth Shuman in the two seven-inning games.

This is the first time in 2021 that the Lugnuts have had a game affected by weather, either delayed or postponed.

Lansing returns home on June 29, opening a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons through Independence Day, July 4th. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

