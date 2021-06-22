Lugnuts and Kernels Rained Out
June 22, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Lansing Lugnuts (20-22) and Cedar Rapids Kernels' (22-20) scheduled Tuesday series opener at Veterans Memorial Stadium was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning 5:35 p.m. local time / 6:35 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, with the Lugnuts scheduled to start right-handers Bryce Nightengale and Seth Shuman in the two seven-inning games.
This is the first time in 2021 that the Lugnuts have had a game affected by weather, either delayed or postponed.
Lansing returns home on June 29, opening a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons through Independence Day, July 4th. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 22, 2021
- Lugnuts and Kernels Rained Out - Lansing Lugnuts
- Gridley Retires, Rafuse Joins Nuts on the Road - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Luis Rijo Placed on Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: June 22 at South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Pt. III - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.