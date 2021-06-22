Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Pt. III

Peoria, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs will look to get back on track this week as they head to Appleton to face off against the Brewers High-A affiliate Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the third time this season. Wisconsin is coming off a series to forget where they lost all five games against Quad Cities. With a team that could be rattled after a poor stretch, Peoria could be in a good position to make up some ground in the division this week.

Last series vs. Wisconsin

Peoria managed to split their last series against Wisconsin in Appleton earlier this month. After inconsistencies as of late, this series is a perfect chance for Peoria's offense to get back on track. The last time the Chiefs were in Appleton,

they hit 10 home runs and tallied 64 total hits over the course of six games.

Who to Watch For: Wisconsin

Korry Howell:

A consistent threat at the plate, Howell ranks as one of the top hitters in the High-A Central. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .319/.418/.993 with seven homers and 20 runs batted in. Against the Chiefs this season, Howell has hit three home runs and has knocked in seven runs. He hasn't played a game since June 9 due to an ankle injury, but should be able to play this series.

Garrett Mitchell:

Like Howell, Mitchell has been one of the top players in the High-A Central so far this season. However, he struggled against Quad Cities, going only 1-for-10 in three games played. The Chiefs hope that his struggles can continue for at least another week.

Je'Von Ward:

Up until the last series against Quad Cities, Ward had been one of the hottest hitters in the High-A Central, hitting safely in 19 out of his last 20 prior games. Ward was held to only one hit during the entirety of the series against the River Bandits, going 1-for-16. It will be interesting to see if Ward's slump will continue or if he can get back on track against the Chiefs.

Peoria's Last Series

It was a rocky series for the Chiefs last week as they lost four of six to the Beloit Snappers at Dozer Park. Peoria took the first game of the series off a three-hit, four-RBI game from Leandro Cedeno and a solo home run from Zade Richardson. They then proceeded to lose their next four before taking Sunday's series finale thanks to a first-inning three-run blast from Brady Whalen and three late-inning runs.

Who to Watch For: Peoria

Leandro Cedeno:

Cedeno has been one of the hottest hitters across all of baseball as of late. He has reached base safely in 16 out of his last 17 games, with his 16-game on-base streak snapped in Sunday's game. In his last 17 games, Cedeno is hitting .388 with four home runs and 20 RBI's. After an early season slump, Cedeno has turned his season around and will look to continue his hot streak this week.

Jhon Torres:

Torres has found some power in his bat as of late, hitting his first two home runs of the season and driving in four runs against Beloit last week. He has also hit safely in four out of his last five games played. Torres has been one of the Chiefs most consistent bats so far this season. After finding the power in his bat, he is an intriguing player to watch out for this upcoming series.

Malcom Nunez:

Nunez has been hitting the ball hard for the Chiefs all season long. He has hit safely in 14 out of his last 16 games. In those games, he has posted a .338/.403/.523 slash line with a .926 OPS with eight doubles and 10 RBI's. For a young player like Nunez, it's good to see him hit the ball consistently. If he can hit for more home runs, it will only be more beneficial for him going forward.

Paul Schwendel:

After being signed by the Cardinals on June 12 from the Chicago Dogs of the American Association, Schwendel's start with the Chiefs has looked promising. Before being signed, the 31-year-old had not pitched a minor-league game since 2014. Through two appearances, he has yet to give up a run and recorded a save in Sunday's finale against Beloit. Despite the small sample size, keep an eye out for Schwendel going forward.

