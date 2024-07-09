TinCaps Throttle Loons 7-0

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (40-41) (6-9) were held to three hits by Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-48) (6-10) pitching and were shutout 7-0 on an 82-degree cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Jacob Meador struck out the side in the first and four through his first two innings. Each of his first four strikeouts saw a different finishing pitch.

- The TinCaps earned two runs off three hits in the third. Devin Ortiz lined a ball to left with the bases loaded, to plate two runners. Meador went the rest of the way. He permitted one hit, getting out of a bases-loaded spot in the top of the fifth inning.

- All three of the Loons hits came in the first three innings. Noah Miller singled in the first and third, each with a 95+ mph exit velocity. Jake Gelof delivered a two-out single in the second. Great Lakes left three on base, overall.

- Over the final five innings, Great Lakes had two runners reach. Noah Miller twice. He walked in the sixth and got aboard via a catcher's interference in the ninth.

- Facing Livan Reinoso in the sixth, the TinCaps grabbed two runs. A leadoff walk and single put two on with one out. A Nerwilian Cedeno sacrifice squeeze netted a run, with Ethan Salas delivering an RBI single later in the frame.

- Fort Wayne added three insurance runs in the tip of the ninth. It was a four-walk inning with two producing runs along with a wild pitch.

- In relief, Madison Jeffrey worked two scoreless innings. He induced a 5-4-3 double play.

Rounding Things Out

Jake Vogel threw out a runner at third base to end the top of the seventh inning. He is second on the team in outfield assists with four.

Up Next

The Loons and TinCaps play game two in the six-game series tomorrow Wednesday, July 10th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. It is a Paws n Claws Wednesday, with all dogs invited and half-off White Claws. Zeke the Wonderdog will be performing in between innings. A Michigan State University frisbee dog tradition more than 45 years in the making.

