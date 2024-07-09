Areinamo Leaves Whitecaps Seeing Double

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Jadher Areinamo's eighteen game hitting streak ended on Saturday night. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers infielder started a new streak on Tuesday as he went 3-for-4 with three doubles and drove in all four runs in Wisconsin's 4-0 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps at Neuroscience Group Field.

The Timber Rattlers (52-30 overall, 10-6 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the third. Jheremy Vargas doubled to start the inning. Areinamo, who had a double in the first inning, doubled with one out in the third to score Vargas for the 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Felix Valerio reached on a single. Whitecaps starting pitcher Jaden Hamm walked the next two batters to load the bases for Areinamo.

Areinamo, who had been 0-for-7 with the bases loaded prior to Tuesday night, worked the count full and ripped another double to left. This one scored all three runners to put the Rattlers up 4-0. Areinamo became the first Wisconsin hitter to collect three doubles in a game since Joantgel Segovia on May 3, 2018 at Lake County.

West Michigan (41-41, 10-6) struggled all night against two Wisconsin pitchers. Alexander Cornielle allowed two hits, hit two batters, and walked two while striking out six over five scoreless innings. Patricio Aquino allowed three hits with no walks and five strikeouts over four innings to complete Wisconsin's seventh shutout of the season.

The Whitecaps stranded eight runners but were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Cornielle earned his fifth win of the season and Aquino picked up his second save of the season.

The Timber Rattlers are a season-high 22 games over .500.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Tate Kuehner (3-2, 3.35) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Joe Adametz (0-1, 4.82) is set to start for the Whitecaps. Game time is 12:10pm CDT.

