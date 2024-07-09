Dragons Blank Cubs 5-0 to Begin Series

July 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Dayton, OH - In a game that did not feature a base hit from either the South Bend Cubs or Dayton Dragons through the first three innings, a middle inning rally was enough for the Dragons to take the lead and shutout the Cubs by a final of 5-0. It's the first of six games this week at Day Air Ballpark, as the Midwest League affiliates of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds do battle.

Erian Rodriguez got the start for South Bend, opposed by Dayton right-hander Ryan Cardona. Cardona was coming off a start where he went six no-hit, scoreless innings in his prior outing against Lake County. Rodriguez was making his fourth High-A appearance. Cardona walked the first man he faced, Jefferson Rojas, to begin the game, but that was immediately wiped off the board on a double play.

Rodriguez sent down the first eight Dragons in order, before issuing a walk in the 3rd. He worked around that to hang a zero. He had worked three no-hit innings. To begin the 4th, Sal Stewart doubled, then Carlos Jorge homered in the next at-bat for a 2-0 lead. The Dragons added three more runs in the 5th, leading 5-0.

Cardona did not miss a beat the rest of his outing, working five no-hit frames. Over his last two starters, Cardona has not surrendered a hit in 11 combined innings.

Out of the South Bend bullpen, Chicago Cubs right-hander Caleb Kilian continued his rehab assignment. In back-to-back innings, Kilian send down Dayton in order, and punched out the final man in each frame. He consistently roofed his fastball velocity, topping out at 98 MPH.

In the 8th, righty Ben Leeper made a rehab assignment appearance as well, coming back from his third Tommy John Surgery. Leeper worked around a hit-by-pitch and a walk to post a zero, he also struck out the final out of the inning.

With the series opening loss, South Bend falls to 5-11 in the second half. The Cubs will look to even up the series on Wednesday night when the two clubs clash again. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with right-hander Nick Dean on the mound for the Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.