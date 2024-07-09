Cardona Is Brilliant Again as Dragons Shut Out South Bend, 5-0

July 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Cardona fired five no-hit innings, his second straight hitless start, as the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 5-0 on Tuesday night. The game was the start of a six-game series.

A crowd of 7,865 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game was played at a rapid pace, finishing in one hour, 54 minutes, the shortest nine-inning game for the Dragons since May 5, 2019 at Cedar Rapids, and the shortest nine-inning game at home since April 22, 2012. The franchise record for quickest nine-inning game is 1:49 in 2005.

Game Summary :

The Dragons opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Sal Stewart doubled to begin the inning and Carlos Jorge followed with a two-run home run to right field, his 10th homer of the year, to make it 2-0.

In the fifth, the Dragons added three more runs. Cade Hunter started the rally with an infield single and advanced to third on a hit by Hector Rodriguez. Stewart followed with a single to center field that brought in Hunter to make it 3-0. Rodriguez was thrown out at the plate on the play. After Jorge reached on an infield single and a balk advanced runners to second and third, Leo Balcazar delivered a two-run single to right field to bring in Stewart and Jorge to make it 5-0.

Meanwhile, Cardona tossed five brilliant innings, allowing the first batter he faced to reach on a walk before retiring the next 14 hitters. He faced the minimum 15 batters in his five innings, getting a double play in the first to erase the only runner against him. Cardona had tossed six no-hit innings in his last start one week ago to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, and he will be a contender to win it again.

"Obviously, it's a personal honor, but I wouldn't be able to do it without my catchers, and my (pitching) coach too," said Cardona. "Brian Garman has been on me. I'm happy I'm hitting my stride now. I made some mistakes early in the year in terms of pitch calling, pitch sequencing, and what not. He held me accountable, so I'm thankful for it."

As he did after his start last week, when Cade Hunter was behind the plate, Cardona credited his catcher. On Tuesday, it was Logan Tanner.

"Again, the catchers have been phenomenal," said Cardona. "I'd say we're hitting our stride. Across all the pitchers and catchers, the relationship is great. We have a meeting before every game. We go over their lineup and their strengths and weaknesses. We address our strengths and weaknesses, and just formulate a game plan from there. Logan called a phenomenal game tonight, even for Fransen and Bell. Just kind of following their lead."

Arij Fransen replaced Cardona and fired three scoreless innings. He allowed the first hit of the game in the sixth inning, a single to left field with two outs. Brock Bell pitched the final inning, allowing one hit, a two-out single.

On the night, the Dayton trio of Cardona, Fransen, and Bell combined to allow just two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Stewart and Jorge each had two.

The Dragons are 9-7 in the second half and 43-39 overall. They began the night two games out of first place.

