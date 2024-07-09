Cespedes Reinstated from 7-Day IL

Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Rubel Cespedes has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game road series at Beloit tonight at 6:35.

