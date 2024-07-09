Salazar's Debut Homer Stands Tall in 4-3 Nailbiter

July 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - In his Chiefs debut Tuesday, Johnfrank Salazar's go-ahead two-run homer was the difference in a 4-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.

With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, Salazar launched a long home run to left to give Peoria a 4-2 edge. For Salazar, it was his first High-A hit and just his second home run of the year between Peoria and Single-A Palm Beach.

Peoria starter Darlin Saladin punched out the side in the bottom of the sixth and turned it over to the bullpen. Quad Cities quickly got a run back in the home half of the seventh against Chiefs reliever Roy Garcia. Spencer Nivens connected a solo shot to right field to cut the Chiefs lead to 4-3.

Following a pair of walks, Garcia was lifted for Osvaldo Berrios. With the tying and go-ahead runs on bases, Berrios induced a fly out and a strikeout to end the inning and keep the lead intact.

After both teams went quietly in the eighth, Quad Cities staged a serious rally in the bottom of the ninth. After Jean Ramirez reached via a Salazar error, Nathanael Heredia entered to get the final two outs. However, a hit batsmen and a wild pitch moved runners to second and third with one out. With the tying and winning run in scoring position, Heredia whiffed Carter Jensen and got Jared Dickey to line out to end the game.

Peoria led three times in the contest, holding leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 4-2. The Chiefs jumped out to an early advantage against River Bandits starter Ben Kudrna. A Michael Curialle infield hit scored a run to make it 1-0.

After the Bandits tied the score in the home half of the second, the teams traded solo homers. Leonardo Bernal's eighth blast of the year gave the Chiefs their 2-1 lead. Jensen, who punched out in the ninth, went yard in the bottom of the fifth to knot the score at 2-2.

Saladin earned the win for Peoria on Tuesday, his third win in as many High-A starts. The right-hander recorded eighth strikeouts for the third consecutive start. Bandits reliever Ryan Ramsey entered in the second for Kudrna. He covered 5 1/3 innings before taking the loss.

Game Two of the series is set for Wednesday at 6:30 from Davenport.

