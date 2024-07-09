Dragons Ryan Cardona Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

July 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons pitcher Ryan Cardona has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7.

Cardona made one appearance during the week, starting the game on July 2 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lake County Captains. Cardona fired six no-hit innings to earn the win, allowing no runs with two walks and three strikeouts.

Cardona was the Cincinnati Reds 19th round draft pick in 2021 out of Marist College. He is a native of Livingston, New Jersey.

Cardona is the third Dragons hurler to earn a Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award this season. Rhett Lowder and Johnathan Harmon have also earned the honor.

The Dragons begin a six-game home series tonight against the South Bend Cubs at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

