Captains Rally from Four Separate Deficits, Top Lugs in 11

July 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (9-6, 50-31) trailed the Lansing Lugnuts (6-10, 38-43) four separate times, but scored three runs in the bottom of the eleventh inning to top the Nuts, 7-6, on an Angel Genao one-out RBI single in an epic Tuesday series opener at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Lugnuts - who finished the game 4-for-24 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 runners on base - led 1-0 entering the fourth inning, 3-1 in the seventh (and 3-2 in the eighth), 5-3 in the tenth and 6-5 in the eleventh, but Lake County was not to be stopped on a long night that began in a 56-minute delay before taking three hours and 30 minutes to complete.

In the fateful tenth inning, Brayan Buelvas turned around a high 97-mph fastball from Allan Hernández for a go-ahead RBI single in the top half, only to see Guy Lipscomb tie the game in the home half with an RBI single off Hunter Breault. With runners at first and third, Breault fell behind Lake County leadoff hitter Genao 3-and-0. His fourth pitch was grounded up the middle, through the drawn-in infield, winning the game for the hosts.

In the loss, Lansing left fielder Jonny Butler went 3-for-6 with a double, solo home run in the seventh, threw out Jorge Burgos at the plate attempting to score a potential go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and delivered an RBI single in the tenth. Right fielder Danny Bautista, Jr., meanwhile, went 2-for-4, singling and scoring the Nuts' first run in the third inning, drawing a walk in the eighth, contributing an RBI single in the tenth, and making a stunning diving catch into the Lake County bullpen to end the bottom of the tenth inning.

Nuts starter Luis Morales, making likely his last appearance before the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, tossed two scoreless innings, allowing only a single to Alex Mooney in the first and nothing further.

Right-hander Mitch Myers gets the ball for the second game of the series, set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Lugnuts next return home following the Major League All-Star Break, opening a three-game series with Great Lakes from July 19-21. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

