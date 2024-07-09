Carp Take Series Opener Over Kernels

BELOIT -The Sky Carp got their homestand off to a terrific start Tuesday night with a 5-3 victory over the Kernels.

Jacob Miller picked up a quality start (six innings pitched, three runs allowed) while the Carp cracked a couple of critical home runs in the victory.

Brock Vradenburg got the game off to a terrific start with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning to put the Carp on the board.

Mark Coley hit a solo homer in the third to make it 3-0 before the Kernels rallied.

Cedar Rapids scored a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game. Johnny Olmstead homered in the bottom of the fifth to tilt the game back in the Sky Carp's favor at 4-3, and a Sam Praytor double in the sixth inning provided some insurance.

Yeuris Jimenez, Evan Taylor and Xavier Meachem each threw a scoreless inning to close out the game for the Sky Carp, with Meachem picking up his sixth save of the season.

