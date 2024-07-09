Double Trouble Trips 'Caps, 4-0

July 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps held every player in check but one on Tuesday night, as infielder Jadher Areinamo collected three doubles and four RBI as part of a 4-0 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

Areinamo, the Milwaukee Brewers No. 21 Prospect, shined in the first game of the series, with all three of his doubles coming against Detroit Tigers Top-5 Prospect Jaden Hamm, giving Wisconsin wins in five of the first seven meetings between the teams this season.

The Whitecaps couldn't find answers on the offensive side as T-Rats starting pitcher Alexander Cornielle (5-3) soared through five scoreless innings while striking out six and collecting his fifth win of the season. In the third, Areinamo laced the second of his three doubles - this one to score Jheremy Vargas and give the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead. Areinamo struck again in the fifth with his bases-clearing double to help Wisconsin open their big lead and put the game out of reach as Cornielle and reliever Patricio Aquino combined to hold West Michigan scoreless throughout the duration contest, taking the first game of the series.

The Whitecaps drop to 10-6 in the second half and to an even 41-41 overall, while Wisconsin moves to 52-30 on the season and 10-6 in the back half of 2024. Hamm (3-3) takes his third loss after surrendering four runs in 4.1 innings. Wisconsin reliever Patricio Aquino tossed the final four innings of scoreless baseball in collecting his second save of the season. At the plate, Luis Santana led the 'Caps offense with three base hits in a losing cause. Tuesday's shutout marks just the fifth time all season that West Michigan failed to score a run in a contest.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with a Wednesday matinee at 1:10 pm. Lefties Joe Adametz and Tate Kuehner are scheduled to get the starts for West Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:55 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

