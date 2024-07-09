Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. South Bend)

July 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 l Game # 16 (82)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (5-10, 32-49) at Dayton Dragons (8-7, 42-39)

RH Erian Rodriguez (0-1, 4.15) vs. RH Ryan Cardona (4-4, 4.06)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Streaks : The Dragons have won eight of their last 12 games. They are 29-20 (.592) over their last 49 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are two games behind West Michigan in the second half in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Last Game: Saturday : Lake County 3, Dayton 0. The Dragons collected just two hits, both singles, in the rubber match of the three-game series at Lake County. Starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart was effective, allowing just one run in four innings on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 26-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 39-25 (.609) in nights games; 3-14 (.176) in day games.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,062), leading #2 Indianapolis (7,887).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7. Cardona made one appearance during the week, tossing six no-hit, no-run innings on Tuesday vs. Lake County. He walked two and struck out three to earn a win.

Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022). Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Chattanooga, will also play in the 2024 game.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 13 outings: 18 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO, 0.50 ERA.

Dragons starter T.J. Sikkema over his last two outings: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, July 10 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Nick Dean (4-1, 2.48) at Dayton TBA

Thursday, July 11 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Sam Armstrong (3-3, 2.76) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.00)

Friday, July 12 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Drew Gray (0-4, 5.70) at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.51)

Saturday, July 13 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Will Sanders (1-5, 4.91) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.60)

Sunday, July 14 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Ty Johnson (0-3, 4.64) at Dayton TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

