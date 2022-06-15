TinCaps Provide Early Offense but Fall Short In Lansing
June 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
LANSING, Mich. - After leading 4-0, the Fort Wayne TinCaps wound up losing to the Lansing Lugnuts, 9-5, on a hot Wednesday night at Jackson Field. The first pitch temperature of 93 degrees was the warmest of the season for a 'Caps game. The TinCaps (23-36), who won here 3-1 Tuesday, delivered the first punch for a second straight night. After a two-out walk from Angel Solarte in the second inning, Olivier Basabe crushed a ball off the wall in center field for an RBI triple. Basabe was then brought in himself by a Kelvin Melean single to make it 2-0. The 'Caps kept it going in the third. Robert Hassell III tripled -- his first of the season. On the next pitch, Lucas Dunn destroyed a ball over the left-field wall for a two-run homer -- his third in 14 games with the team. Lansing (23-36) flipped momentum in the bottom half, though, scoring three on five hits. Two infield singles contributed to the rally. The Lugnuts scored two more in the fifth to take the lead, 5-4. Former TinCap Euribiel Angeles bunted for a hit and came around to score on a Patrick McColl one-hopper to center. McColl was punched in two batters later on a similar single from Jonny Butler. The knockout blow came in seventh. The Lugnuts earned two two-out walks and were helped by an error. Tyler Soderstrom made the TinCaps pay for the free bases with a bases-clearing double that extended the Lugnuts lead to 8-4. Lansing added one more in the bottom of the eighth to cement the victory.The TinCaps scored one in the ninth with Hassell doubling, Dunn singling for his third hit of the game, and Valenzuela knocking Hassell home with a single. The tying run came to the plate but Basabe's bases-loaded liner to left was caught by a sliding Butler. Next Game: Thursday, June 16 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.)
Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Wolf
Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Stevie Emanuels
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
