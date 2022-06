Know Before You Go: Bert Kreischer - Fully Loaded Comedy Show

We're sure you can't wait for Bert Kreischer & the Fully Loaded Comedy Tour in South Bend at Four Winds Field on Thursday, June 16th, 2022! Here is some important information that we wanted to provide prior to arriving a Four Winds Field to make your evening experience even better.

PLEASE READ & TAKE NOTE:

Opening Times

Box Office Opens @ 3:00pm - (NOTE: This show is sold out, but box office will be open to help with any ticket questions or issues.)

Gates Open @ 5:00pm

Show Starts @ 7:00pm

GATES: OPEN 2 HOURS EARLY - It is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to help make sure you are able enter prior to show.

*All times are approximate and subject to change.*

Venue Information - Four Winds Field

Arrive early to allow plenty of time to park, get through the gates and get through security.

All fans will have to be wanded by security prior to entering the facility. **PLEASE DO NOT BRING ANY WEAPONS OF ANY SORT: Pocket Knives will not be permitted**

Gates A, B & D will be available for entry. Click here for a map of Four Winds Field.

All bags will be checked by security prior to entry. If possible please try to limit any larger bags or purses

Filming or recording of show is NOT PERMITTED

All seats for this show are assigned seats

All concessions stands will be open

Guests with seating on the field will have access to port-a-johns located on the field.

For those on field, alcohol, water and soft drinks will be available for purchase on the field

Bert & his team will have merchandise available for purchase and it is expected they will be set up and located at the top of the Budweiser Picnic Garden located down the 3rd base line.

Parking - CASHLESS PARKING ONLY

South Bend Cubs Parking passes will NOT be accepted for this event

Parking is available at the venue for all ticket holders. All ticket holders will have various lots to park in upon arrival for a parking fee. Please see the South Bend Cubs parking & directions website for more information here.

Prohibited Items

No outside food or drink is permitted within the venue. Weapons of any kind, Glass, Sharp Items, Cutlery, Shade Structures, Chairs, Tables, Pets or smoking of any kind (including E-Cigs) will not be permitted within the venue.

Any person attempting to bring alcohol into the venue will be ejected or refused entry without refund.

Ticket Information & Delivery

We want you to have a great night, so do yourself a favor and avoid the line by ensuring you have your tickets in hand and ready to scan before arriving at the venue. We don't want you to miss the start of the event!

Print-at-Home Tickets

To print your tickets, open your confirmation email and click "View Tickets" and the tickets will display on your screen. If you don't see the email in your inbox, please check your junk or spam mail folder. The tickets will display on your screen. Click OK on the dialogue box that appears or use your browser's menu option to print them.

Mobile Delivery Tickets

Mobile Entry is the easiest and safest way to access tickets to this event. We suggest pulling up your tickets ahead of time and taking a screenshot of each ticket to ensure you have a backup copy (in case cellular service is unreliable the night of your event). Check all serial numbers to ensure you screenshot each ticket individually from your order. Ticket purchasers using an iPhone can save their purchased tickets to their Apple Wallet passbook for easy access. Click here to learn how.

Anything else you need to know?

For additional support, please contact the venue box office at (574) 235-9988.

