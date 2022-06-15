Cubs Bury Bandits in Hits to Even Series

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits allowed 17 hits to the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday, as they fell 15-8 at Modern Woodmen Park to even the six-game set at one game apiece.

In a contest marked by offense, the runs came quickly for both teams, with South Bend brining in a run against Anthony Simonelli on a Jordan Nwogu RBI single. But it was the Bandits who finished the opening frame with the lead, plating four in their half, including three off the bat of Peyton Wilson who smacked a three-run homer off of Manuel Espinoza.

The Cubs responded equally as effectively though, using a two-run homer from Jonathan Sierra and an RBI single from Casey Opitz to tie the game 4-4 after two innings.

After a leadoff triple from Herard Gonzalez in the third, the Bandits manufactured a run on Morgan McCullough's sacrifice-fly to jump back on top by one.

Chase Wallace took over on the bump for Simonelli after the starter gave up four in 3.0 innings and pitched a scoreless fourth, but South Bend tagged him for two and the lead in the fifth on an RBI single from Caleb Knight and a run on Sierra's groundout.

While the Bandits tied it against Gabriel Jaramillo in their half of the fifth on Wilson's RBI triple, South Bend exploded for six runs in the sixth and brought 11 men to the plate to take a 12-6 lead. Jordan Nwogu highlighted the frame for the Cubs, taking Harrison Beethe over the wall on the reliever's first pitch of the inning.

Patrick Smith and Walker Powell combined to work a scoreless seventh, but the offense quickly returned in the eighth as the Cubs added three more against Anderson Paulino, while the Bandits worked two against Powell on balk and Diego Hernandez's second RBI single of the game.

Jaramillo (1-0) earned the win for South Bend with 2.0 innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen, while Beethe (0-1), ended up on the hook for six earned without recording an out.

Rylan Kaufman (1-3, 6.00) will get the ball for Quad Cities in game three of the series tomorrow, as he will toe the rubber against Daniel Palencia (0-2, 4.68) for a 6:30pm first pitch at Modern Woodmen Park.

